A former Commissioner for Women Affairs in Nasarawa, Mrs Mary Enwongulu, has urged youths in the country to continue to be law-abiding and embrace peace at all times.

Enwongulu made the call while hosting some youth groups in Akun area of the state on Friday evening.

She said that peace was a necessary requirement for development of every society, hence the need for youths to embrace peace.

Enwongulu, also a former member of the state House of Assembly, urged the youth to embrace education and skill acquisition programmes for self-reliance and overall development of the society.

“I appreciate you for the visit and I urge you all to continue to live in peace, be law abiding and respect constituted authorities for development to thrive.

“There is no society that can achieve meaningful progress and development without peace. Peace is, therefore, priceless and non-negotiable.

“I also want to urge you to take your studies with all seriousness, considering the importance of education to national development,” she said.

Enwongulu assured of her continued support for the youth in order to better their lots.

She urged them to support the Gov. Abdullahi Sule-led administration to enjoy more dividends of democracy.

Earlier, Chairman, Ezhiba Youth Movement, Mr Avreson Paul, said that the visit was to identify with the former commissioner for carrying the youth along in her scheme of things.

Paul assured Enwongulu of their readiness to support government policies and programmes at all times. (NAN)

