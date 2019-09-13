Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Coalition of Civil Society Organisations on Friday called on the Federal government to immediately shut down Kaduna-Abuja train services for seven days as a measure to address lingering insecurity in Kaduna State.

They also called on the Federal government to compel Army generals, ministers, lawmakers, head of parastatals, to make use of Kaduna-Abuja highway to improve the security status of the road.

Kaduna-Abuja highway has been in the news lately for bad reasons which include kidnapping, armed robbery and murder cases.

Leader of the coalition, Yusuf Amoke, said, the call became necessary as ordinary Nigerians keep loosing their lives, savings to bandits and kidnappers on the major highways in the state despite the security measures put in place by both the Federal and state governments.