Sports Minister, Sunday Dare has come down hard again on Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr, saying he talks too much and should rather get on with the job.

“He talks too much,” Dare lashed out at Rohr.

“He needs to shut up and do what he was hired to do.”

Dare, who described himself as “advocate for home-based players,” said Rohr, for one, needs to integrate players who play in the local league in the Super Eagles.

“The NFF should call to order a coach, who discriminates against our players. This is unacceptable and a negative attitude to football development.

“Talent abounds in the league and so there is a need to blend the foreign-based players with those who play at home.

“He should pay attention to the local league. It’s not enough to just assemble foreign-based players to be the Super Eagles.”

Nigeria made up only players from the domestic league will this weekend take on Mexico in a friendly match to be played in Los Angeles, USA.

