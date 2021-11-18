Nigeria’s leading tech-enabled scheduled bus sharing (mass transit) company, Shuttlers, has announced a $1.6 million seed round and its plans to scale operations into other cities across Africa.

This new investment round was led by VestedWorld, a Chicago and Africa-based investment firm with Interswitch, Rising Tide Africa, Launch Africa, EchoVC, CMC 21 & Alsa, ShEquity, Five35, Consonance Investment, CcHub Syndicate, Sakore, and Nikky Taurus also participating in this round.

Shuttlers has led the revolutionisation of shared mobility through its innovative solutions and service offerings. With Shuttlers, customers now have the option tocommute in comfort and at an affordable rate on scheduled and predetermined routes.

Co-founder and CEO of Shuttlers, Damilola Olokesusi, launched the company in 2016 to tackle the inevitable problem of inefficient transportation in cities like Lagos, Africa’s most populous city and Nigeria’s socio-economic nerve centre.

Speaking on the need for Shuttlers and its mission, Olokesusi said: “Our mission at Shuttlers is to transform the way people commute around the world, by building a global partner network and connecting communities of shuttlers like we are presently doing in Lagos, Nigeria. We can’t deny the reality of public transportation in cities like Lagos. We will always be committed to our goal of enabling professionals in metropolitan cities across Africa to access a stress-free and affordable transport system for their daily commute needs. We will also continue to explore feasible solutions tailored towards the overall improvement of the cities’ transport system.”

