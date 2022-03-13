From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Nigeria former international, Samson Siasia, has argued that the partnership between Austin Eguavoen and Emmanuel Amuneke, in the Super Eagles technical crew may not produce the desired positive result.

Speaking with SportingSun in Abuja, Siasia faults the decision of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) for appointing Amuneke, when Eguavoen has had good knowledge of the team.

He further noted that though he is not doubting Amuneke’s competent as a good coach, however: “there are certain things he does not know about these players that Austin knows.

Asked his take on the assemblage of the Super Eagles technical crew, he said: “When we are talking about continuity, Austin took the job; he is beginning to understand the players, only for them to bring in another person to take over the position when you know that the players will come four days before the match and I know that anybody you bring in now will not understand the players more than Austin has done.

“So, it will be a problem. We must know that it is not an encounter where the players will stay with the technical crew for one month. If you ask me, I will say that the change is not right especially when these boys are getting used to Austin.

“I may be wrong but that is my own perception. I am not insinuating that Emmanuel is not a good coach, but there are certain things he does not know about these players that Austin knows,” he argued.