Bunmi Ogunyale

Former Super Eagles handler, Samson Siasia has demand help to ensure the rescue of his mother from kidnappers’ den.

Siasia, in an exclusive chat yesterday appealed to the police and other security authorities to swing into action to rescue his mum, Ogere Siasia and other relatives in captivity.

The Beijing 2017 bronze winning coach hoped the security agencies bring his mother out of captivity after 14 days.

“This is not funny at all. I feel abandoned by the security agencies, as there are no solutions to the kidnap of my mum and other relatives. This is really painful, having served the country in various capacities.

‘We are yet to get our rewards after winning the Nations Cup and representing the country in our first World Cup in 1994. The government has left me alone in the quest to rescue my mum.

“I’m disappointed and I think something needs to be done,” Siasia said.

Siasia, who had since been out of job since winning the Olympic bronze in 2017, pleaded with the kidnappers to release his mother and other family members.

SportingSun also gathered that the kidnappers had reduced the ransom from N70million to N50million.