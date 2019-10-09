Bunmi Ogunyale

Former Super Eagles’ handler and player, Samson Siasia has pleaded with the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) to extend the deadline over his ban by the World football governing body, FIFA.

Siasia, in an exclusively chat with on Tuesday, hinted he has appealed for an extension through his lawyers.

His words: “The situation is not good. You know there is no money anywhere. So, my lawyers have written for extension of the date. Hopefully, we’ll get good responds from them.”

Siasia is expected to expected to lodge the sum of 100,000 Swiss Francs (N36,453,400) on or before October 10 with CAS for his appeal.

Siasia’s action was said to have breached art. 11 (Bribery) of 2009 edition of the FIFA Code of Ethics and banned him for life from all football-related activities (administrative, sports or any other) at both national and international levels.

Consequently, he was slammed a $50,000 fine and banned for life by FIFA for agreeing to ‘the manipulation of matches’ for betting purposes.

In a statement by FIFA’s independent Ethics Committee, “Siasia was found guilty of having accepted that he would receive bribes in relation to the manipulation of matches that Perumal attempted to manipulate for betting purposes.”

But the embattled gaffer has vowed to clear his name by filing an appeal.

The embattled coach has pleaded with the country’s philanthropists such as Aliko Dandote, Femi Otedola and others for financial support to appeal the ban.