Femi Folaranmi and Christopher Oji, Yenagoa
The abducted mother of ex-International and coach of national football team Super Eagles, Samson Siasia, has regained her freedom, the police said on Sunday.
Mrs Beauty Ogere Siasia’s release was confirmed by police authorities in Bayelsa and a family member, Eworikumo Siasia.
Eworikumo Siasia said that the 80-year-old woman was back with family members at their Odoni country home in Sagbama Local Government Area.
The community broke into wild jubilation at the return of the Mrs Siasia, who was received by elders, women and youths who were seen dancing at her safe return from abduction.
Other kidnapped victims released with Mrs Siasia include Selekere Dounana and Seiyefa Omonima
Bayelsa police spokesman SP Asinim Butswat said the police command would issue an official statement later.
