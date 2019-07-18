Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Suspected kidnappers of Mrs. Beauty Ogere Siasia, mother of ex-Nigerian international and coach of the national team, Samson Siasia have demanded N70million as ransom.

The suspected kidnappers were said to have called Samson Siasia with a foreign number and allowed him to speak with his mother and the two other women that were kidnapped from Odoni community.

A family source who disclosed the latest development on the kidnap case said the family would meet to decide on the next move.

Meanwhile, the Bayelsa State Police Command is upbeat that its efforts would lead to the rescue of Mrs Siasia and the two other victims.

The Bayelsa State Commissioner of Police, Mr Uche Anozia, who was in Odoni community for the second time since the abduction story broke assured the Siasia’s family that the police were making frantic efforts to rescue the victims.

Anozia who told the patriarch of the Siasia’s family, Mr Harrison Siasia, that the police would not let the family down also visited the residence of Mrs Dounana who was kidnapped alongside her 17-year-old daughter.

According to him the marine police had been deployed in the search and rescue for the victims and the police would rely on the information supplied by the people to work.

“Yesterday, I was on this River trying to explore the path through which the kidnappers left. I have deployed our own marine component to engage in the search for possible recovery of the victims.

“We are putting adequate measures in place to ensure that the victims are rescued from their captors. I assure you today that no stone is being left upturned in order to ensure that the captives are liberated without any harm to their person or health. Members of the community should be on alert at all times and engaged with the police to ensure that the community is sanitised.”

The 93-year-old Mr Harrison Siasia in tears pleaded with the police to ensure that his wife is returned in good health.

Seiyefa Dounana commended the police for its efforts to ensure the rescue of his mother, Mrs Siasia, and his niece and expressed optimism that their strategy would work out.

Meanwhile the police have paraded 29 suspected armed robbers, cultists and kidnapers arrested at various locations in Bayelsa State by operatives of Operations Puff Adder under the command of DCP Chris Nwagbo.

Anozia who paraded the suspects also disclosed that a cache of arms and ammunition including a general-purpose gun were recovered.