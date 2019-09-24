Bunmi Ogunyale

The kidnap of madam Ogere Siasia, mother of former Super Eagles’ manager, Samson Siasia has taken a new twist following the abduction of the negotiator.

The embattled coach, made this revelation during a brief telephone chat with SunSports/ SportingSun on Monday.

According to him, the kidnappers insisted on the sum of N40million as ransom for his mother and other members of the family who are still in captivity.

Speaking further the gaffer revealed that a certain negotiator employed has also been abducted with the sum of N1.5millon he offered the men of the under world.

“I really don’t understand what they want again. I have done everything possible to pacify them and ensure my mum return home but all efforts have hit brickwall.

“The situation is really unfortunate. I’m hapless and I don’t know where to go from here. These should show mercy and let Mama and others return home,” Siasia pleaded.

Madam Siasia, 76, has been abducted since middle of July, Odoni, in, Sagbama Local Government Area of Bayelsa State. She was whisked away with two others.

Mrs Siasia was kidnapped in 2015 and the family parted with millions in ransom to free her.