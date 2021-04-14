From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

The Okuku community in Owerri West council area of Imo state was thrown into shock on Tuesday after siblings allegedly beat their eldest brother Chinonso Azuatalam to death over disagreement in sharing of their late father’s property.

This was just as their Sister Chioma Azuatalam, a serving police officer has been arrested for allegedly beating pregnant wife of the deceased.

The deceased who is popularly as Dakwada and a father of two was allegedly beaten to death in the presence of their maternal uncles who had come for mediation over the sharing formula.

Daily Sun reliably gathered that while the deceased was fighting with his immediate younger brother Chibuzor Azuatalam, that his other brothers who are twins hit him at the back of his head with a big stick which left him unconscious.

Chinonso ,who was a welder was rushed to an undisclosed hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

However, it was learnt that the brothers fled the community on learning of the death of their eldest brother.

The source said ” Chinonso Azuatalam is the eldest son of the family. He had three other younger brothers. Chibuzor Azuatalam and the twin boys. They were having serious issues with the sharing formula over their late father’s property .

” While Chinonso was insisting as the eldest son that the properties be shared evenly, the three other brothers, their sister, Chioma, and their mother connived to share property without his consent.

“In accordance with Igbo culture, their maternal people from Agwa in Oguta local council Area of Imo state were invited. While their uncles were presiding over a meeting on Tuesday morning in their house, when tempers flare and led to serious fight.

” The first and second sons started fighting. While the exchange of punches lasted, one of the twins heat the first son with a big stick and he lost consciousness. He was rushed to a hospital where he was confirmed dead.

” Their sister, Chioma Azuatalam, who is a police officer also beat the deceased pregnant wife. While the suspects have ran away, Chioma, the police officer, has been arrested.