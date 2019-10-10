Lukman Olabiyi

Two brothers who were arrested by the Lagos Police Command in November 2018, for allegedly beheading one Joseph Makinde a 10-year-old boy, to raise money for a naming ceremony have been arraigned by the State Government

The two brothers, Saheed Obadimeji and Ayodeji Obadimeji, were docked before Justice Adedayo Akintoye of the State High Court, Igbosere over alleged murder of Makinde, whom they allegedly killed by cutting off his head for the purpose of selling it for N200,000.

They were arrested by policemen on patrol at Shapati bus-stop, Ibeju-Lekki, after they were found with a fresh human head.

The defendants, Saheed, 19, and Ayodeji, 20, were arraigned before the court on a two-count charge of conspiracy to commit murder and murder.

The duo resides at Ibeju-Lekki area of Lagos with the victim.

The prosecuting counsel, Mr Tunde Sunmonu, from the state Ministry of Justice, told the court that the defendants and others at large committed the alleged offences on November 27, 2018, at 8.30 p.m, at an uncompleted building in Sapati town.

He said that the defendants cornered the deceased, Joseph Makinde, who was sent on errand by one of their neighbours, lured him into the uncompleted building and killed him.

And after killing him, the defendant cut off the deceased’s head with the intention of selling it at the price of N200,000.

Sunmonu submitted that the offences contravened Sections 223 and 233 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

However, after reading the two-charge to the defendants by the court’s registrar, they pleaded not guilty.

In view of their plea, the prosecutor urged the court to remand the defendants in prison and for a speedy trial.

Justice Akintoye, consequently remanded the defendants in prison and adjourned the case until November 18 and 19 for trial.

When they were paraded by the police, holding what they were caught with: a human head, belonging to 10-year-old Makinde, who had gone missing around Tunde Balogun Street, Shepati area of Ibeju Lekki.

The siblings had allegedly confessed to the crime and had told policemen that they committed the atrocity for N200, 000 after they were contracted by one Sodiq Abefe, to get a human head.

The brothers confessed that on Tuesday, November 27, 2018, they orchestrated the terrible act by sending young Makinde to buy them a bottle of drink in order to get him alone, kill him and cut his head. The brothers, however, had different accounts on how they killed the young boy.

One of them claimed they hit the boy on the head with an object following which he slumped before they cut off his head; the other claimed that they strangled the boy before cutting off his head.