Lukman Olabiyi

Two brothers who were arrested by the Lagos State Police Command in November 2018, for allegedly beheading Joseph Makinde, a 10-year-old boy, to raise money for a naming ceremony were arraigned by the state government yesterday.

Saheed Obadimeji and Ayodeji Obadimeji were docked before Justice Adedayo Akintoye of the State High Court, Igbosere over the alleged murdered Makinde, who they allegedly killed by cutting off his head for the purpose of selling it for N200,000.

They were arrested by policemen on patrol at Shapati bus stop, Ibeju-Lekki, after they were found with fresh human head.

Saheed, 19, and Ayodeji, 20, were arraigned before the court on a two-count charge of conspiracy to commit murder and murder.

The accused resided at Ibeju-Lekki area of Lagos with the victim. The prosecuting counsel, Mr Tunde Sunmonu, from state Ministry of Justice, told the court that the defendants and others at large committed the alleged offences on November 27, 2018, at 8.30pm, at an uncompleted building in Sapati town. He said that the defendants cornered the deceased Makinde, who was sent on errand by one of their neighbours, lured him into the uncompleted building and killed him.

And after killing him, the defendants cut off the deceased head with intention to sell it for N200,000.

Sunmonu submitted that the offences contravened Sections 223 and 233 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

However, after reading the two-charge to the defendants by the court’s registrar, they pleaded not guilty.

In view of their plea, the prosecutor urged the court to remand the defendants in prison, and for a speedy trial.

Justice Akintoye, consequently, remanded the defendants in prison and adjourned the case till November 18 and 19 for trial.

When the siblings were paraded by the police, they were holding Makinde’s head. They had allegedly confessed to the crime, claiming they were contracted by Sodiq Abefe, to get a human head.