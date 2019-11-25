Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

A former senior special assistant to Governor Seriake Dickson on General Duties, Ebiere Sidi, has given reasons All Progressives Congress Candidate, David Lyon, won the Bayelsa State governorship election.

She said Bayelsa needed a chief executive who could manage the resources accruing to the state and also ensure respect of the rule of law.

Sidi emphasised the need for Lyon to focus on poverty eradication, unemployment, quality education, water supply, and infrastructure.

She said topmost among her decision to support Lyon was her conviction that he will bring development, fairness and equity to Bayelsa State.

Briefing journalists in Abuja, Sidi said: “Participation by both men and women, either directly or through legitimate representatives, is a key cornerstone of good governance. Participation needs to be informed and organised, including freedom of expression and assiduous concern for the best interests of the organisation and society in general.”

Sidi, however, appealed to the governor-elect to focus on issues that will lead to growth and development not only in Bayelsa State, but the country at large.

She also said going by the turn out of the election, it was clear the people of Bayelsa needed a change to enjoy the dividends of democracy.