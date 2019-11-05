John Adams, Minna

The Niger State Independent Electoral Commission (SIEC) has cleared 83 chairmanship and 670 councillorship candidates to contest the local government council polls.

Nine political parties are contesting the election slated for November 30.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) and the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have equal numbers of 25 chairmanship and 274 councillorship contestants. All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) has nine chairmanship and 48 councillorship candidates, followed by the GPN with eight chairmanship and seven councillorship contestants. Others are ANP with seven chairmanship and nine councillorship candidatess, NNPP with four chairmanship and nine councillorship candidates, while SDP and NCP are fielding one chairmanship and councillorship candidates.

Chairman of SIEC, Aminu Baba Alhaji who disclosed this at the opening of a three-day ‘Train the Trainers’ workshop organised in partnership with the International Foundation For Electoral System (IFEST) for electoral officers in Minna, yesterday, said everything was set for the conduct of the election.