Siemens Energy has signed an agreement with GIL Automation to boost the development of local content in Nigeria, in the form of training, skill developments and joint project execution, at the Siemens Energy Rotating Equipment Workshop in Port Harcourt.

The agreement highlights Siemens Energy’s ongoing commitment to enhancing the development of the local economy through training, skills development, and investment. The agreement affirms Siemens energy’s continued compliance with the Nigerian Oil & Gas Industry Content Development Act.

The agreement was signed at Siemens Energy’s Rotating Equipment Workshop in Port Harcourt, by Seun Suleiman, Managing Director of Siemens Energy Nigeria, and Lawal Gbolahan, Managing Director of GIL Automation, and witnessed by Engr Simbi Wabote, Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB).

“Our goal at Siemens Energy is to Energise Society. This is more than just the products, services and solutions we provide; it’s about benefiting and bringing value to the society in which we operate. Since we commissioned this facility in 2016, we have continued to invest in its capabilities and expand our service offering to our clients in the oil and gas and non-oil and gas sectors. We have also recruited and trained more local engineers to effectively operate the workshop and increase the amount of local content. I am extremely proud that this agreement with GIL Automation will add further value to the local economy through skills development, training, and jobs,” said Suleiman.

