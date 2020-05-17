The sterling qualities of Nigerian graduates and professionals serving under the Technical Aids Corps programme has once again been brought to the fore with the appointment of a Nigerian medical practitioner, Dr Laoluwa Adejayan, as the head of the Covid-19 task force in Sierra Leone.

Announcing Adejayan’s appointment, the Sierra Leonean authorities hinged their action on the fact that he had been adjudged as the best foreign medical practitioner in the country in recent years.

Following the appointment, the SierraLeonean government increased his salary to $20,000 per month, a 100 per cent increase.

Adejayan, a graduate of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso, had reportedly served in Bayelsa State after his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) programme before transferring his services to the West African country under the Technical Aids Corps scheme, in 2012.

In a letter addressed to President Muhammadu Bihari intimating him of the development, Sierra Leone’s President, Julius Maada Bio, described Adeyanjua as a good ambassador of Nigeria in the country.

According to President Bio, Adeyanju had over the years proved to be a well-trained, brilliant and hard working doctor.

Elated by the appointment, President Buhari congratulated Dr Adejayan for being a good ambassador of Nigeria.

Speaking through his Special Adviser on Media, Mr Femi Adesina, Buhari said that the Federal Government of Nigeria was proud of his hard work in a foreign land.