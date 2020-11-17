Sierra Leone will go into their 2022 African Cup of Nations qualifier against Nigeria without their captain, Umaru Bangura.

Bangura will sit out of the game due to the yellow card he picked up during the first leg in Benin City last Friday.

The experienced defender passed late fitness test to feature in the game and his presence helped the Leone Stars pick a dramatic eight-goal thriller against the Super Eagles to keep their hopes of reaching the tournament alive.

The FC Zurich’s of Switzerland defender was also booked in Sierra Leone’s away defeat to Benin Republic in Cotonou last year.

Sierra Leone will trade tackles with the Super Eagles at the Siaka Stevens Stadium, Freetown today.