From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

A judge of the Sierra Leonean High Court, Justice Tonia Barnett, has called for the support of Nigeria and other Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) countries in her quest for the position of commissioner for the African Commission on Human and Peoples Rights.

Speaking in Abuja at a dinner with ECOWAS envoys accredited to Nigeria, Barnett said her zeal for the position was because the protection of rights had always been her passion.

Diplomats present at the dinner were those of Burkina Faso, Guinea Bissau, Ghana, Liberia, among others.

Barnett further said having witnessed war and rights deprivation, she was very committed to the tenets of the position.

“As a woman, whose teenage life was robbed by rebel incursion in Sierra Leone, my upbringing made me strong and has given me an opportunity to be here tonight.

“My nomination by my president, Julius Bio, has garnered support from the judiciary in Sierra Leone and key civil society organisations, including the human rights organisations,” Barnett said.

Barnett further said her election will afford her the opportunity to achieve some of her dreams which include making impact in the lives of Africans in slums and also fostering their rights.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.