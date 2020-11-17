Sky Capital & Financial Allied International Limited, a subsidiary of SIFAX Group, has appointed a new Managing Director, Mr. Maxwell Ideh.

Ideh, a seasoned banking professional with over 20 years’ experience, is a 1994 graduate of Biological Science from the University of Lagos and also holds a Masters in Business Administration degree from the China Europe International Business School in 2012. He started his professional career with Allied Bank in 1995 and has worked with Eko International Bank, Access Bank, Oceanic Bank, Bank PHB, Keystone Bank, Mainstreet Bank and Polaris Bank.

Speaking on the appointment, Dr. Taiwo Afolabi, Group Executive Vice Chairman, SIFAX Group, said the quality of the new helmsman was informed by the vision of the company to become a leader in all its business sector and drive it for more profitability and impact.

He said: “As part of the Group’s restructuring effort, which is targeted at strategic positioning, improved service delivery, corporate reengineering and next level strategic growth, we are delighted to appoint Mr. Maxwell Ideh to provide strategic leadership at our new financial subsidiary, Sky Capital & Financial Allied International Limited.

“Though the company is relatively young in the market, we believe its quality of leadership will determine the level of success it will achieve. We are glad he is a thorough-bred professional with records of success.