From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

A philanthropist and Executive Vice Chairman of Sifax Group Ltd., Taiwo Afolabi, will donate 4,000 copies of a book, “The Man, The General, The President (MGP),” written about former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, on Thursday, June 3, to some universities and libraries across the country.

The biography account of the former president, written by his former aide, Femmy Carrena, was officially launched in December 2020.

The books’ donation to the Obasanjo Library for onward distribution to schools and libraries is to commemorate Obasanjo’s 84th birthday in arrears.

“Obasanjo has done so much for Nigeria and he should be celebrated. These books will be distributed to selected federal tertiary institutions nationwide, so that our leaders of tomorrow can see the true leader in him. They can choose to make him a role model. It is a must read for university students, especially.”

The presentation programme will hold at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Oke Mosan, Abeokuta, Ogun State, on Thursday, June 3, by 11am.