By Adewale Sanyaolu

SIFAX Group has appointed Mobolaji Musah, as its new Managing Director, SIFAX Oil & Gas Limited while Olujimi Osho, has been elevated as the Executive Director, Legal Services/Company Secretary.

Musah, who has over 26 years’ experience in the Nigeria’s oil & gas industry, holds a Postgraduate degree in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Ibadan and a Bachelor’s degree in Chemistry from the Lagos State University.

He served as wellsite engineer and district drilling engineer at Abacan Resources Limited before joining Yinka Folawiyo Petroleum in May 1998 as an operations engineer. In 2013, he rose to the position of the General Manager of the company and was also a member of the Y.F Powers’ (a sister company) technical team involved in the designing and actualization of the 1st phase 270MW Lagos State/ AES Emergency Barge Power Project.

He later served as the company’s Acting Managing Director and was on full time secondment to wholly owned subsidiary- Folawiyo Aje Services Limited (FASL) as the CEO. FASL is the technical advisor on the OML113 project. He is a member of several professional bodies, including Nigerian Association of Petroleum Explorationists (NAPE), Society of Petroleum Engineers, Nigerian Gas Association (Council Member) and Nigerian Association of Indigenous Petroleum Explorers and Producers (NAIPEC).

Osho is a seasoned legal expert with vast experience in advocacy, commercial and property law, trademark and copyrights law as well as arbitration and legal drafting. He holds a Masters of Law (LL.M) and Business Administration (MBA) from the University of Lagos. He obtained his LL.B (Hons.) Degree from Ogun State University (now Olabisi Onabanjo University), Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State.

He had served as the General Manager, Legal Services/Company Secretary, Skyway Aviation Handling Company Limited and General Manager, Legal Services, Mac-Folly Hospitality Limited (owner of Lagos Marriott Hotel, Ikeja) both subsidiaries of SIFAX Group).

