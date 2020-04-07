SIFAX Group, a group of companies with investment in Maritime, Aviation, Oil & Gas, among other fields, has committed N130 million as support fund towards the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr Adekunle Oyinloye, Group Managing Director, SIFAX Group, disclosed this in a statement in Lagos on Tuesday.

The statement was signed by Mr Muyiwa Akande, Corporate Affairs Manager, SIFAX Group.

According to Oyinloye, the Federal Government through the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19 will get the sum of N70 million, while Lagos State and Ogun State governments will get N15 million and N10 million respectively.

He said that the Nigerian Ports Authority would get N5 million.

“The company, through its foundation, the Ajoke Ayisat Afolabi Foundation, is also committing about N30 million as relief support funds to the poor across the 36 states of the federation,” Oyinloye said.

He said that the company believed that this donation would help flatten the curve and aid in the collective fight against the pandemic.

“We are delighted to be presenting this support fund to both the federal and state governments.

“As a company, we believe that a healthy people translates to a healthy nation; that is why we are leaving no stone unturned in our support towards the eradication of this pandemic in Nigeria.

“Our foundation, Ajoke Ayisat Afolabi Foundation, is also committing funds into making sure that the poor is adequately taken care of.

“We commend the visible and proactive efforts of government at all levels and believe that this collective effort will go a long way in flattening the curve and we will overcome soonest,” he said.(NAN)