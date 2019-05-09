In furtherance of its commitment to the philosophy of impacting the society, SIFAX Group, with investment in maritime, aviation, oil & gas, haulage & logistics, financial services and hospitality, has donated a modern and well-equipped clinic and civic hall to the Isade-Ijebu community in the Ijebu North East Local Government Area of Ogun State.

Both facilities will be managed by St. Mark’s Anglican Church, Isade-Ijebu, on behalf of the community.

The clinic, a multi-million naira building with several wards, dispensary and consulting rooms, will serve the medical needs of the church, Isade-Ijebu community as well as the various adjoining villages.

The clinic and the hall were commissioned by Rt. Rev. Ayodele Awosoga, the Bishop of Ijebu Diocese (Anglican Communion).

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony attended by clergy and laity across the diocese, community leaders, other religious bodies, among others, Awosoga eulogised Dr. Taiwo Afolabi, Group Executive Vice Chairman, SIFAX Group, and the company for the donation, adding that the new clinic and hall have made the church and the Isade-Ijebu community an envy of their contemporaries.