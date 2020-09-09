SIFAX Group, a group of companies with investment in Maritime, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Haulage & Logistics, Financial Services and Hospitality, has donated some items to the Apapa General Hospital. The items included five laptops, six desktop computers and 18 wall fans. At the presentation of the gifts to the hospital’s management, Olumuyiwa Akande, Group Head, Corporate Communications, SIFAX Group, said the donation of the items is in furtherance of the company’s philosophy of supporting critical government institutions, especially in the education and health sectors as well as providing a better access to healthcare for Nigerians.

He stated: “SIFAX Group believes that without good health, it will be difficult for Nigerians to be productive and make giant strides in their different endeavours. Our public health institutions are important in delivering this healthcare and that is the reason we decided to support the Apapa General Hospital in order to improve the quality of its service.

“It is also part of our philosophy to give back to the society in any way we can because we know that government alone cannot meet all the needs of the society. Corporate organisations and public-spirited individuals have a critical role to play in this regard.”

While responding after receiving the items, Dr. Ajibola Keshinro, Chief Medical Director, Apapa General Hospital, appreciated SIFAX Group for the gesture, adding that such items will upscale the hospital’s capacity to respond to its responsibilities.

“We are deeply grateful to SIFAX Group for the items donated. It is our wish that other organisations take a cue and support the good work we are doing at Apapa General Hospital. The computers will especially help our e-health project, an initiative of the Lagos State government designed to digitalise our operations”, he said.