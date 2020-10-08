Steve Agbota

As part of efforts to tackle gridlock and congestion around the seaports, SIFAX Group has opened a new container terminal in Lagos as a response to the difficulties experienced by stakeholders in accessing the Lagos ports.

Speaking at the formal commissioning of the facility situated along the Ebute Metta Creek, Ijora, Lagos, Dr. Taiwo Afolabi, Group Executive Vice Chairman, SIFAX Group, said the company decided to invest in the facility to make the process of cargo clearing a seamless experience as opposed to what obtains currently.

Afolabi, who was represented by Mr. Adekunle Oyinloye, Group Managing Director, SIFAX Group, said the new terminal, which would be a model and sits on an 11 acres of land, will leverage on technology and innovations to deliver an unparalleled customer experience as well as cutting-edge inland container services.

“The SIFAX Container Terminal, Ijora, Lagos is our modest response to a major issue in the maritime industry – access to Lagos ports. The logistics nightmare in Apapa occasioned by the traffic congestion experienced by port users compelled the group to look for a solution that addresses the seemingly intractable problem. With this terminal, agents, truckers and consignees don’t have to go to the ports before getting their consignments cleared.”

On the unique advantages of the terminal, Afolabi said consignment would be transferred primarily through barges from both Apapa and Tin Can Island ports, adding that the good road network in the area also offers clients faster and efficient cargo clearing.

“Another key advantage of this terminal is that it is IT-driven. The Group has decided to invest in technology to sustain the business to our clients’ satisfaction.”

Earlier, in his business presentation, Paul Linden, expressed the readiness of the terminal to exceed the expectations of clients through the acquisition of modern cargo equipment and deployment of an experienced and professional workforce backed by the over three-decade experience of SIFAX Group in the maritime industry.

Managing Director, Nigerian Ports Authority, Ms. Hadiza Bala Usman, who was represented by Hon. Onari Brown, Executive Director, Marine and Operations, commended SIFAX Group for its solution-driven mindset and aggressiveness in pursuing the dream of getting the terminal ready for operations in record time.