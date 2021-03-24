By Steve Agbota

SIFAX Group, with investment in maritime, aviation, oil & gas, haulage & logistics, financial services and hospitality, has taken the lead in charting a new course for the funding of critical infrastructure development in the country’s maritime sector.

The company in partnership with the Nigeria-South Africa Chamber of Commerce is set to bring together key industry stakeholders to discuss the alternative sources of funding critical infrastructure development in the country’s maritime sector.

This would be the focus of the Chamber’s monthly business networking event scheduled to hold on Thursday, March 25, 2021. The virtual event’s topic is “Public Private Partnership as Alternative Financing Model in the Maritime Sector”. The guest speaker is Mr. Alex Okoh, Director General, Bureau of Public enterprises (BPE).

According to Bode Ojeniyi, Group Executive Director, SIFAX Group noted that the partnership with the Chamber of Commerce is designed as a melting pot for policy makers and prospective investors in the sector to discuss and exchange ideas on financing projects such that the industry can contribute better to the country’s economic growth.

He said further: “Riding on the enormous success achieved through the concession of port terminals by the Federal Government, SIFAX Group believes there are more opportunities for private sector participation in the country’s maritime sector. SIFAX Group wants to be at the fore front of this discourse and wants to use this event to rally stakeholders for advocacy in this direction.”

Dr. Alex Okoh, Director General, Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE), a man with vast experience and remarkable successes in Public Private Partnerships (PPP) in Nigeria will lead the discussions drawing various insights into how PPP can help the government overcome the many challenges confronting the maritime sector.