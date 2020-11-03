Three subsidiaries of SIFAX Group have received the International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO 9001:2015) certificates for quality management system.

The three subsidiaries are Ports & Cargo Handling Services Limited, SIFAX Shipping Company Limited and SIFAX Nigeria Limited.

ISO 9001 is an international standard that specifies requirements for a quality management system (QMS). Organisations use the standard to demonstrate the ability to consistently provide products and services that meet customer and regulatory requirements

At the formal presentation of the certificates to SIFAX Group, Ope Bashorun, CEO, West Sealand International Security Services Limited, the project consultants, said the high operational standards the companies subscribe to made the ISO audit exercise an interesting one for his team and the road to certification less stressful.

He said: “In the 21st century workplace, standards are becoming a differentiation factor. The competitiveness of the business environment and the need to deliver quality makes them more imperative for any business that has a long-term vision. We are delighted to have worked with you all through the stages and we are convinced the certification will positively impact service delivery.”