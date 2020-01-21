Steve Agbota

SIFAX Group of companies with investments in maritime, aviation, oil and gas, haulage & logistics, financial services and hospitality, has assured Nigerian farmers willing to export their agricultural produce of its readiness to support them.

This pledge was made by the SIFAX Group management team at the just concluded Meet The Farmers Conference which was held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

According to Dr. Taiwo Afolabi, Group Executive Vice Chairman, who was the Guest Speaker at the conference was represented by Mariam Afolabi, Executive Director, Compliance, SIFAX Group, the company has the capacity – experience, equipment and workforce, to help them export their goods either through the sea or air.

“SIFAX Group is your go-to-company and one-stop export services company. We pride ourselves as one of the few companies in Nigeria with complementary logistics supply chain services for exporters to various parts of the world.”

He noted that there are not many organizations in the country that offer a bouquet of services across the logistics value chain. From port terminal management, shipping, clearing and forwarding, warehousing, haulage, off dock services, stevedoring, aviation ground handling, passenger handling, cargo/mail handling, ramp handling, among others, SIFAX Group is positioned strategically to function as a one-stop multimodal company that delivers complimentary services to the delight of clients.

“What that means is that whatever the logistics needs of our clients, whether basic or complex, right from the point of origin to point of delivery, we have developed the capacity to attend to such demands.

“This has given us a lot of leverage with our clients as we take the stress off them. They just sign into our comprehensive package, instead of engaging different agencies and companies to handle different services. This has entrenched our company in the logistics industry as a leading player,” he said.

On his part, Mr. Adekunle Oyinloye, GMD, SIFAX Group, who was one of the panelists at the conference, explained that SIFAX Group has invested in the right mix of human and equipment so that it could meet the expectations of its clients.