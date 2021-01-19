SIFAX Group has won two awards. The awards are Company of the Year and Investor of the Year 2020 awards.

The award were bestowed on the company by the management of New Telegraph Newspaper at the Group’s corporate head office, at Apapa, Lagos. At the presentation, Juliet Bumah, Sunday Editor, New Telegraph noted that the choice of SIFAX Group for both awards was not far-fetched owing to its aggressive expansion both in Nigeria and overseas.

“After reading the profile of the company, our panel of judges and editors has no objection to the choice of SIFAX Group. The Group has distinguished itself in the way it does business such that even during the pandemic they launched another terminal that was meant to boost the country’s economy”, she said.

In his acceptance speech, Barrister Ezekiel Ajewole, Executive Director/Senior Special Assistant to the GEVC, SIFAX Group thanked the organization for such worthy honour on the company and assured that the company has resolved to continue to do more in order to boost Nigeria’s economy and lift the country’s name across the globe through quality investments.