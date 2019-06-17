For its phenomenal growth and impactful service delivery over the last decade, SIFAX Group, with investment in Maritime, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Haulage & Logistics, Financial Services and Hospitality has won the Shipping Company of the Decade award.

, Group Executive Vice Chairman/CEO, of the company Dr. Taiwo Afolabi also won the Maritime Industry Living Legend award.

The awards were conferred at the Season 2 of the Nigeria’s Maritime Industry Living Legends Awards held at the Lagos Travel Inn, Ikeja, organised by the Maritime Media Limited.

Speaking at the occasion, Elder Asu Beks, MD/CEO of Maritime Media Limited, organisers of the event, said SIFAX Group has distinguished itself as a force to be reckoned with in terms of quality service delivery and excellent customer relationship, which he noted, have set the company apart among competitors.

He further said these excellent achievements coming from an indigenous company competing against multinational maritime operators makes the awards more deserving, adding that SIFAX Group has proven beyond reasonable doubt that any competent and committed indigenous company can hold its own and excel, not minding the competition.

“As a veteran in the industry, I have watched keenly the growth of SIFAX Group in the last decade and I must say, they have made me a proud Nigerian. Dr. Taiwo Afolabi has transformed the company into a truly conglomerate business with varied interests in several sectors of the Nigeria’s economy. The company has also extended its business prowess to other countries of the world. Our company is proud to have chosen both SIFAX Group and its CEO as icons that have made significant impact in the maritime sector in the last ten years”, he said.