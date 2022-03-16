By Steve Agbota

SIFAX Inland Container Terminal, Lagos has been awarded the International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO 9001:2015) certification for quality management system.

ISO 9001 is an international standard that specifies requirements for a quality management system (QMS). Organisations use the standard to demonstrate the ability to consistently provide products and services that meet customer and regulatory requirements

At the formal presentation of the certificate to the company, Ope Bashorun, CEO, West Sealand International Security Services Limited, the project consultants alluded to the fact that the high operational standards the company subscribed to made the ISO audit exercise an interesting one for his team and the road to certification less stressful.

He said: “In the 21st century workplace, standards are becoming a differentiation factor. The competitiveness of the business environment and the need to deliver quality make them more imperative for any business that has a long-term vision. We are delighted to have worked with you all through the stages and we are convinced the certification will positively impact your service delivery.”

In his response, Paul Linden, Managing Director, SIFAX Inland Container Terminal, said the drive towards becoming a globally-compliant company and the need to constantly evolve motivated the certification project.

“One of the things we needed to put in place in readiness for the actualization of our vision of becoming a port where large vessels will berth is the ISO certification. In partnership with our consultant, WSI International, we were able to plan and work towards making this certification a reality.