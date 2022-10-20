From John Adams, Minna

Following the recent boat mishap that occurred in parts of Niger state resulting to lost of lives, and properties, the Hydro Power Producing Areas Development Commission (HYPPADEC) has donated N2.2 Million to the families victims of the mishaps.

Also, as part of protective measures, the commission has equally distributed no fewer than 200 life jackets and cash to the affected communities.

Recalled that three different boat mishaps have occurred in the state this year alone with the latest being that of Gbara community in Mokwa local government and Lanchikagi in Lavun local government areas of the state, where no fewer than 11 people lost their lives and properties worth thousands of naira also lost to the mishaps.

About 37 people survived the mishap which occurred when the local wooden boat break into two medway in their journey while the people were sailing to a local market in the area.

The Managing Director HYPPADEC, Alhaji Abubakar Sadiq Yelwa who made the donations of the cash and the life jackets during the commission’s sympathy visit to the communities, commiserated with the people of the two communities.

Sadiq Yelwa explained that the family of each of the deceased will receive N100,000, while 37 of the survivals were given a donation of N30,000 each, adding the gesture is to cushion the sufferings of the survival victims and families of the deceased.

The Managing Director who was represented by the Director Operations, Engineer Ilyasu Abdullahi Wara frowned at the failure of commercial boats operators in the state provide life Jackets to passengers, and called on the state house of assembly to enact law to enhanced the use of life jackets in the state.

He urged communities in the state to always request and make use of the life jackets while boarding in other to forestall future reoccurrence.

The District Head of Gbara, Alhaji Mohammed Saba appreciated the kind gesture and commended HYPPADEC for their quick response in providing life jackets and cash donations to the victims and called for more assistance from other corporate bodies and well do individuals.

One of the survivors of the Gbara mishap, Mallam Abubakar Isah Muregi, who equally lost two of his brothers in the unfortunate mishap, thanked the Commission for the cash donation but expressed sadness over the lost of two of his brothers.

He specially commended HYPPADEC for the donation of the life jackets which he believed will go along way in saving lives should there be any mishap.