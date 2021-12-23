By Chiamaka Ajeamo

Sigma Pensions Limited has reiterated its commitment to meeting its customer’s expectation and remains wholly guided by the law governing pension administrations in Nigeria.

The Pension Fund Administrator (PFA) was reacting to another judgment at the National Industrial Court granting retirees access to 50 per cent lumpsum of their Retirement Savings Account (RSA) balance at retirement, after that of Maroof Giwa case.

The latest court ruling in the case of Rakiya Bakari Girei V Sigma Pensions Limited, National Pension Commission (PenCom) and Attorney General of the Federation, comes in the wake of a similar case in which PenCom and another PFA secured a stay of execution of the judgement and are currently appealing the decision of the court.

However following the series of reports in national newspapers and online platforms, Sigma Pensions restated that as a responsible organisation, respectful of regulatory authority and rule of law, it will await the outcome of these proceedings and act accordingly in due course.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“Following the recent judgement by the National Industrial Court on the interpretation of the application of the lump sum payment to retirees, Sigma Pensions maintains a position of strict adherence to the law and laid down principles governing the industry, it noted.

“Nigeria’s pension industry is governed by the provisions of the Pension Reform Act (PRA) 2014, a repeal of the old PRA 2004. The 2014 Act, which is silent on a percentage which a retiree may receive as lumpsum, establishes the regulator of the industry, the PenCom and grants same a mandate to among many others, “issue guidelines, rules and regulations for the investment and administration of pension funds. Pursuant to this mandate, PenCom on a regular basis issues directives and guidelines to govern the activities of Pension Fund Operators (PFOs) and PFOs are to strictly adhere to these guidelines.”

“In line with this mandate, PenCom has provided PFAs with a Programmed Withdrawal Template (PWT), a benefits computation tool. This template is used by PFAs to calculate and arrive at the amount, which a Retiree may receive as lump sum and as Programmed Withdrawal over the course of their life, (except for annuity purchase). The PWT considers several specific parameters in determining the retirement payment package.”

“We wish to reiterate that we value all our customers, and we are always committed to working for them within the ambits of the laws governing the industry in which we operate,” the Company said.