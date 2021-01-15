Renowned cleric and world crusader, Sign Fireman has unveiled his new book, The Final Move of God in Lagos. Fireman disclosed the first print was sold out hours after publishing and more copies were reprinted which which was also sold out.

According to him, he has put machinery in place to unveil six books that will give answers to a lot of questions bothering the minds of people.

” The Final Move of God talks about some of the revelations about the final move of God and the mystery for unlocking the greatest move of God. It also contains the foundation secrets for perfection in power, miracles, results and divinity. It provides answers to all the shortcomings and questions of past ages of Christianity.

Talking about his sojourn into the ministry, he disclosed he became born again when he was five years old and he started preaching at the age of seven and received the calling to go into ministry. Later, God anointed him for miracles and that was how he went into the healing ministry.

He was running a church for sometime and within nine months, the church multiplied and grew to many thousands, thereafter he started holding many multiple services with many miracles happening.

” While all these things were happening, something troubled him. He had a crusade and had 10000 people in attendance but after the crusade, about 200 people will testify about the miracles they received from God. People rejoiced about the miracles that happened, lives were saved but there was a challenge, what about the 9800 persons who are like spectators during the service, that did not receive miracles, that became a source of concern for him.

” I saw a lot of people celebrate about the things that God was doing in my ministry, a lot of people saw it as great achievement because i was pretty young, the church had thousands of people come from different parts of Lagos and the country but in each service, i still saw the same thing happening.

I asked other ministers in other churches and they told me similar things were happening and they had the same results too. His challenge was why there was there fewer number of cases that came to to celebrate the miracles. What about the remaining people that went home the same way that they came?

A lot of people were excited about what God was doing in his ministry but he lost his peace, which he felt was something of concern. That made him to seek God and he withdrew from pastoring a church. Ten years ago, he was very active but after a while, he withdrew from the scene and the reason was because he wanted to seek God and find out why the greater number of people going to church or crusade went home the same way they came.

In September 2014, on a Sunday, he was in an hotel room in Louisiana, United States of America (USA), waiting for one of his pastors to get prepared so that they can both attend church service and Jesus appeared to him and said, ” you were seeking me for answers and I have come to give you the answer. The answer is what I want you to present to the world. That visitation of that day, spanned several months and he said, I came to teach you the reason why this is so and it will bring about The Final Move of God.