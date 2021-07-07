By Chinenye Anuforo

Leading technology company, Signal Alliance, has transitioned into a holding company, Signal Alliance Technology Holdings (SATH), made up of other subsidiaries such as CloudSA, Signal Alliance Consulting and Sasware.

Disclosing this at a press briefing to celebrate the company’s 25th anniversary in Lagos, the company said that it would remain focused on dominating the technology space in Nigeria and beyond by being intentional in seeking strategic alliances, advocating professionalism and leveraging its expertise and experience to deliver operational efficiency and competitiveness for its clients.

“We will continue to focus on the future and position our service offerings and brand as a one-stop powerhouse for today and tomorrow’s technology solutions. Our core values remain teamwork, excellence, customer satisfaction and integrity. The new group will continue to emphasize these core values by providing value-added technology solutions and industry best practices.

“Today signals the beginning of a new milestone for our business and we are happy to use this moment to reflect on our glorious past, celebrate our landmark achievements so far, and to proudly present to you the new face of Signal Alliance Limited, which will now be known as Signal Alliance Technology Holding,” executive vice chairman of SATH, Collins Onuegbu, said.

Continuing, Onuegbu said the company holds dear to its heart, its vision, which is to be the leading global ICT company, shaping and making the future of IT and its mission, which is to provide unique ICT solutions through skilled professionals, excellent customer engagement and dependable processes.

“These commitments push us to further re-invent ourselves and add value to all our stakeholders,” he said.

