Two of the alleged signatories to a publication by ‘Alor Youth Congress’ calling on President Muhammadu Buhari to caution Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige over communal differences in the community have denied involvement , even as they described the group as phantom.

Disowning the publication, Frank Okoye and Ifenna Okafor who were fraudulently ascribed as the president and general secretary, respectively, said the so-called Alor Youth Congress was unknown to them.

“ We wish to inform the general public that both of us, Frank Okoye and Ifenna Okafor, have nothing to do with this phantom group and that we neither authored the publication nor authorised anybody to use our names to malign the foremost son of Alor town.

“Hiding under the cover of a non-existing association, worse still, stealing our names to project what is obviously a selfish and sectional agenda, puts a huge lie to all the allegations made in the publication.

“ Sen. Chris Ngige, former Governor of Anambra State and Minister of labour and Employment is an illustrious son of our dear town. He is God’s greatest gift in about 1,000 years history of Alor town. He is a pathfinder and the greatest benefactor of Ndi-Alor whom no indigene in his right senses should have a reason to malign.

“ We, therefore, warn these real agents of destabilisation who we suspect belong to one of the parties to the controversial Alor traditional stool to please use their names in furthering this selfish cause.

“We are doing this to clear our names as well as clear any doubt that our community is solidly behind our son, Sen. Chris Ngige who is giving his best in service to the nation as the President and Commander-in-chief has found him worthy of.”

Alor town is a community in Idemili South L.G.A , Anambra State.