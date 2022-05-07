The re-election of French President, Emmanuel Macron, for a second term in office on April 24, 2022, is significant to democracies across the world, including Nigeria. In a keenly contested run-off election, Macron defeated his far-right National Rally (Rassemblement National) party rival, Marine Le Pen, with 58.5 per cent of the votes. With this victory, he became the first president to be re-elected in France in the past 20 years.

It is heart-warming that Le Pen, who scored 41.5 per cent of the votes in her third unsuccessful bid for the presidency, conceded defeat and congratulated the winner. She described her own result as a “brilliant victory.” In her defeat, the 53-year-old Le Pen said, “I can’t help but feel a form of hope.” The import of her “brilliant victory” could be seen in the fact that the margin of Macron’s victory narrowed when compared to 2017 that he beat her by 66 per cent to 34 per cent. Also, in 2002, Le Pen’s father, Jean Marie Le Pen, who founded the National Rally party, got less than 20 per cent against Jacques Chirac.

Ms. Le Pen has promised to fight on with parliamentary victory in June. She has occupied a seat in the Parliament since 2017 and seeks to remain there after the June election. The outcome of this election will determine how far the 44-year-old Macron can go in fulfilling his promises. He needs a legislative majority to consolidate on his victory. If his party fails to win the majority of seats in the parliament, he will be compelled to choose a prime minister from a different political party who may scuttle his domestic agenda.

It is pertinent to note that Ms. Le Pen is still of much relevance to France. She has a history of closeness to Russian President, Vladimir Putin, and wants to distance France from the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO). She must not be ignored.

Understandably, Macron’s victory was a big relief to Europe and major Western democracies. British, German, Italian and some other European leaders have welcomed it. “Democracy wins, Europe wins,” was the way the Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez, described the victory. European Council President, Charles Michel, spoke of the need for “a solid Europe and a France totally committed to a more sovereign and more strategic European Union.” The United States President, Joe Biden, also expects a continued close cooperation with France on global challenges, including on supporting Ukraine, defending democracy and countering climate change.

Europe being central to his policies, Macron is expected to initiate more policies that will engender a stronger Europe in both defence and economy. Russia/Ukraine war is still raging and France is one of the major countries supplying weapons to Ukraine. It is also in the forefront of international efforts to impose heavy sanctions on Russia, including an oil embargo. Curiously, President Putin of Russia congratulated him on his victory, wishing him success in his state activities as well as good health and well-being.

We also wish him success in his many endeavours. He should use his second term to unify a polarised France and endeavour to fulfil his electoral promises. He had observed, in his victory speech, that many people voted for him not because they supported his ideas but to keep out the far-right faithful. Hence, he promised to be a president for all as no one in France would be left by the wayside.

His plan for a ‘purchasing power package’ to tackle inequality in France is commendable. Currently, French citizens are worried about such issues as the rising cost of living and energy prices. This probably explains the small demonstrations against his victory in the city of Rennes and in Paris. Also, the rate of abstention (28 per cent) is said to be the highest for a run-off presidential election since 1969. It indicated the frustration and disillusionment among the people. As promised, the President needs to increase pensions, social subsidies for vulnerable households and incentivise companies to offer cost-of-living bonuses.

Nigerians have a lot to learn from France as they go for a general election in 2023. In the French election, for instance, the votes counted, as there was no intimidation of opponents or snatching of ballot boxes. There was also no report of buying of votes. Due to the fact that the election was transparent, there have been no threats to go to courts. The opponent easily conceded defeat and has moved on with her life. Obviously, democracy is about the people and the people of France have spoken.

While we congratulate Macron on his electoral victory, we urge him to maintain the cordial relations between his country and Nigeria.