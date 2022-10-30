At the main entrance of National Stadium Lagos, stands a statue in honour of Samuel Sochukwuma Okwaraji, a professional footballer who played internationally for Nigeria and had an illustrious career. He was also a qualified lawyer, who had Masters degree in International Law from the Pontifical Lateran University of Rome. He collapsed and died of congestive heart failure in the 77th minute of a World Cup qualification match against Angola at the Lagos National Stadium in Surulere, Lagos State on 12 August 1989. Since the ace footballer, born on 19 May 1964 in Orlu, Imo State, Nigeria, passed on, uncountable number of people have also died of heart-related diseases, one of which is heart attack.

Heart attack is a medical condition that occurs when can’t get to a person’s heart and therefore the heart muscle doesn’t get the oxygen it needs. Without oxygen, its cells can be damaged or die.

The key to recovery is to get the blood flow restored quickly. That is why it is absolutely necessary get medical help right away if you think you’re having symptoms of a heart attack.

Causes

Over time, cholesterol and a fatty material called plaque can build up on the walls inside the arteries which are the blood vessels that take blood to the heart. This makes it harder for blood to flow freely. Most heart attacks happen when a piece of this plaque breaks off. A blood clot forms around the broken-off plaque, and it blocks the artery.

Symptoms

You may feel pain, pressure, or discomfort in your chest. You could be short of breath, sweat, faint, or feel sick to your stomach. Your neck, jaw, or shoulders might hurt.

Men and women can have different symptoms. Men are more likely to break out in a cold sweat and to feel pain move down their left arm. On the other hand, women are more likely than men to have back or neck pain, heartburn, and shortness of breath. They tend to have stomach trouble, including feeling queasy and throwing up. They may also feel very tired, light-headed, or dizzy. A couple of weeks before a heart attack, a woman might have flu-like symptoms and sleep problems.

Symptoms can be so mild they’re dismissed as something minor.

What to do

If you or someone you’re with has symptoms that might be a heart attack, it is necessary to get the person quickly to nearest hospital. If it is a heart attack, you’re more likely to survive if you get treated within 90 minutes. While you’re on the phone, the person should chew and swallow an aspirin (unless they’re allergic) to lower the risk of a blood clot. Are they unconscious? Hands-only CPR can double their chances of survival.

Diagnosis

An EKG, which checks the heart’s electrical activity, can help doctors see if you’re having a heart attack. It can also show which artery is clogged or blocked. Doctors can also diagnose a heart attack with blood tests that look for proteins that heart cells release when they die.

Treatment

Doctors will move quickly to restore the flow of blood to your heart. You may get drugs that dissolve blood clots in your arteries. You’ll likely get a procedure called a coronary angiogram, whereby doctors put a thin tube with a balloon on the end through your artery. It opens up the blockage by flattening the plaque in the arteries. Most times, doctors place a small mesh tube called a stent in your artery to make sure it stays open.

What are the things that you at risk?

Your odds of having a heart attack go up with age, and men are more likely to have one than women. A family history of heart disease also makes one more likely. Smoking raises your chances of a heart attack. So does having high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes, and being obese. Stress, a lack of exercise, and depression can, too.

Prevention

If you smoke, you should just stop. It will immediately cut your chances of a heart attack by a third.

Get exercise and eat right. The American Heart Association recommends 30 minutes of moderate exercise a day, five days a week. Eat plenty of fruits, vegetables, and whole grains to keep your arteries healthy.

For some people, taking a daily aspirin will help. Talk to your doctor to see if it’s right for you.

Also, find positive ways to manage your stress.

Life after surviving heart attack

If you’re in the hospital, you may come home after just a few days. You can get back to your normal daily life in a few weeks.

Cardiac rehabilitation can help you recover. You’ll get your own fitness programme and learn how to keep up a heart-healthy lifestyle. Counselors give you support if you’re feeling down or worried about having another attack.