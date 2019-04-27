A one-night-stand is a brief, casual, undefined single night sexual encounter with no emotional commitment or future involvement or expectations between the participants.
It only becomes an extended-one- night-stand when the sex happens more than once. It doesn’t matter how often you meet to have sex or how long this extension takes, the sexual relationship never progresses beyond ‘a-one-night-stand’ status regardless.
One night stand happens mostly between strangers, but it also hap- pens amongst friends, neighbors and co-workers. Because you are friends or co-workers, always around each other grabbing lunch or dinner, sharing same table, cracking jokes and having conversations generally, it starts to be- come a one-sided relationship, in the sense that one person starts to catch feelings.
Unfortunately, it is often women in extended one-night-stand relationships who catch feelings easily, especially if the guy in question is cute, smart, rich, gentle, nice, and relatable.
These ladies begin to want more than just sex. They become desperately to assume the role of girlfriends even with obvious signs that it’s just a casual sex and these guys are not in it for the long haul.
These are some signs you are in an extended one-night-stand: You two get along whenever you are together but there’s nothing deep to communicate in-between. No desire to know much about the other person. Things are pretty much shallow and physical, nothing deep. It’s just about sex.
It could be the most intense sexual experience he or she has ever had so they look for ways to keep coming back for more and that includes being cordial and friendly. But that they like having sex regularly with you does not mean they want more than sex with you.
If you both live in different cities and after a long break in communication, they suddenly start to chat with you especially when they are to visit your city on assignment.
They call, chat, send funny videos with subtle porn, acting all nice and sweet but not deep. They always do this few days before announcing they will be visiting your city and if it’s possible to see you again.
Unfortunately, once they return to their base, they stop calling or chatting with same intensity, until they have a need for you once again. You are sim- ply in an extended one-night-stand.
Some men will actually ask you out, pamper you silly. It will look like his love for you are on steroids and you love all the attention. But immediately he has sex with you he begins to form busy schedule or act funny, he returns your missed calls or messages after two or three days.
He could go for days, weeks or even months without communicating and when he eventually does your conversations are always centered on sex and how much he enjoys sex with you.
He keeps talking about how sweet you are and how much he has missed your body, he apologizes for the long silence, warms his way into your heart again, you agree to see him, have mind blowing sex and he goes back to his shell afterwards.
He’s very much single but all your meetings are in different hotel rooms. He has never invited you to his house, neither do you know where he lives, though you stay in same city or he invites you to his city. My sister, you are in an extended one-night-stand.
Your conversations don’t go beyond normal. Any attempt to make them talk about your emotional needs is met with total silence or indifference. When you ask for more emotionally, everything changes because all he ever wanted is physical company.
If you have never met any of their friends and they are not interested in meeting yours either. If it happens that you by chance meet their friends, you always get introduced casually. If you get that feeling that you are not in any way special, it is an extended-one-night-stand relationship.
The strange thing about extended one-night-stand is that after all the several nights together, the relationship is not more than what it is from the sexual stand point, and until one partner simply loses interest or finds another sex mate, there’s a possibility it could go on for years.
It’s hard to tell a genuine relation- ship just from series of sex until you understand the person better. If you are beginning to have an emotional connection, you miss them and the experience more than you ever thought you would after a few hook ups.
You desire their company more, long to hear their voice, chat with them after several nights stand, you want more but still don’t know where you stand with them. Be ruthless and truthful to yourself, you have to choose, do not be afraid to ask for more and if they feel- ing is mutual, enjoy your relationship but if they don’t feel the same, do not hold it against them, just move on and don’t ever feel used or deceived.
A one-night-stand is what it is, it doesn’t matter that it got extended; it is still what it is.
Leave a Reply