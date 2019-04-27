A one-night-stand is a brief, casual, undefined single night sexual encounter with no emotional commitment or future involvement or expectations between the participants.

It only becomes an extended-one- night-stand when the sex happens more than once. It doesn’t matter how often you meet to have sex or how long this extension takes, the sexual relationship never progresses beyond ‘a-one-night-stand’ status regardless.

One night stand happens mostly between strangers, but it also hap- pens amongst friends, neighbors and co-workers. Because you are friends or co-workers, always around each other grabbing lunch or dinner, sharing same table, cracking jokes and having conversations generally, it starts to be- come a one-sided relationship, in the sense that one person starts to catch feelings.

Unfortunately, it is often women in extended one-night-stand relationships who catch feelings easily, especially if the guy in question is cute, smart, rich, gentle, nice, and relatable.

These ladies begin to want more than just sex. They become desperately to assume the role of girlfriends even with obvious signs that it’s just a casual sex and these guys are not in it for the long haul.

These are some signs you are in an extended one-night-stand: You two get along whenever you are together but there’s nothing deep to communicate in-between. No desire to know much about the other person. Things are pretty much shallow and physical, nothing deep. It’s just about sex.

It could be the most intense sexual experience he or she has ever had so they look for ways to keep coming back for more and that includes being cordial and friendly. But that they like having sex regularly with you does not mean they want more than sex with you.