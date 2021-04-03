I know many ladies who have changed their looks because their boyfriends insist that they look different. Deep down, this is not what these ladies want but because they want to desperately hold on to these men, they change their looks for them. Will changing how you look make the relationship last? You have had so many different identities throughout the years because of the different men you dated that you no longer know who you are. If you scroll through old photos of yourself, for every relationship there was a unique style you embraced. There was one year when you had long hair and French tip nails and wore revealing clothes. Another year, you wore thick- rimmed glasses, cut your hair short, and wore dull coloured clothes. These were the various styles you went through to look the way your partner thought to be attractive. Whatever they were into, you were into — from head to toe.

When you change too much for your romantic partner, your inner monologue is very active. Do you know how a lot of shows consist of the main character having a lot of conversations with herself? You hear many of her thoughts be- fore she speaks because she does a lot of editing and filtering before saying something. That is exactly how your life goes. You have an incredibly active inner monologue and you go through a lot of editing before deciding what to say out loud to your partner because you don’t want to upset him or her. That can be a sign that you don’t feel comfortable showing your genuine self, so you curate what exactly to show to your partner. If that’s true, then there is a good chance you change a lot for that person and you need to stop doing that. If you can’t make a decision whether big or small without consulting your partner for insight, you are changing too much for that person. Whether it’s which apartment to rent, which job to take, which outfit to wear, which restaurant to choose for your birthday dinner, or which gifts to buy, you must first chat with your partner to get their input because you don’t want them to be angry with you. You don’t feel connected to your intuition because you want to please your romantic partners. There is no internal guiding ship. You can’t really say what you think about serious matters affecting you. If that’s the case when you are single, then you likely require a lot of guidance from a romantic partner when you are in a relationship, and make a lot of changes based on that guidance. You accumulate a lot of stuff when you enter a new relationship. Taking on a new identity tends to require a lot of new stuff, from clothes to home décor to books to kitchen appliances to hobbies. Whatever he’s into, you are into, and it calls for some shopping. That also means that every breakup results in what looks like a yard sale. You have boxes of irrelevant things to get rid of because they were tied to the identity you took on for a person, and now that person is gone. Your friends can look forward to a lot of free clothes when you go through a breakup. Your friend group turns over as frequently as your romantic relationships do because your friends are just the girlfriends and wives of whomever you are dating at the time. They become the people you have lunch with, shop with and see movies with. You also go to the gym with them. It’s like you don’t have a life of your own because you are stuck with the women in the life of your partner’s friends. The sad thing is that you have some lifelong childhood friends who have given up on investing time into their relationship with you because they know they will be out of your life as soon as this new partner goes. It’s pretty common that someone asks how that one friend of yours is doing and you say you don’t really talk anymore because they were just your ex-boyfriend’s friend’s girlfriend.