In relationships, nothing is guaranteed. Things can change at any time. The sad truth about life is that things can change even when people don’t want it to.

No matter how much you love your partner, you can never be certain of what tomorrow will bring. It only takes a moment for everything to come crumbling down all around you, and there’s nothing you can do about it.

There have been many instances with relationships that came to a screeching halt because of changed feelings and altered emotions. Men stopped loving their women and women stopped having butterflies in their stomachs for their men.

A seemingly happy couple today could end up becoming bitter enemies who can’t stand each other. The reason for that is because feelings are never permanent. People change, and that’s the very nature of life. Like I always say, life is unpredictable, live your best life today.

Last week, I shared some signs for people to know when their partners have stopped loving them and I got a lot of reactions from men and women alike. Here is the concluding part of that eye-opening piece. Sit back and enjoy it!

When your partner is cold and unavailable, love between you two has died. Every time you try calling him or her on the phone, they are unavailable. Every time someone else calls, they are there.

What does that say to you? Your partner doesn’t love you anymore, and they are probably going to be with you for only a little while longer. If your partner is cold when he or she is with you, try to talk to them and solve the problem but if this continues to happen for a long time, your partner definitely doesn’t feel anything for you anymore.

If your man is always out without you knowing about his whereabouts, who he is with or what he is doing, he doesn’t love you anymore. When you love someone, you will want to spend a lot of time with them, but if you see your partner doesn’t do this like he used to, feel free to ask him what is going on and try to resolve the issue.

As a married woman, if your husband doesn’t spend enough time with you or your kids, this is a huge red flag. It means that he would rather spend time with his friends and co-workers than with you, where it should be the opposite. It may also be an indication that he doesn’t find you interesting anymore, that the two of you don’t have any good topics to talk about. What you can do is to talk to him openly.

Let him know that living like two complete strangers with someone you love is not what works for you and that you aren’t planning to play by his rules. If he doesn’t want to listen to you, take a decision about your life immediately and leave.

Lack of physical intimacy is one of the most obvious signs that your partner doesn’t love you. If your partner suddenly doesn’t want to be intimate with you, it means one of two things: they may have someone else to do that with or they don’t find you attractive anymore. Whatever the reason might be, the situation is definitely not good enough for a healthy relationship.

It’s important for your partner to understand that you need to be intimate with the person you love and that if he or she doesn’t give you what you need, you will become distant. This in turn will eventually lead to the end of the relationship.

When a man or woman is irritated whenever you are talking to them, they don’t love you anymore. If whatever you say becomes stupid and met with criticism, your partner no longer feels anything for you.

Every human being deserves a loving and caring partner who will be their support not one who will make them begin to question their self worth.

Your partner should know that the key to a great relationship is actually good communication and that you two should be open about everything. Tell them that in case they are not in love with you anymore, they can move on and have a great life, but without you. You shouldn’t be only one fighting for your relationship – it’s a two-way street.

When a man takes you for granted, doesn’t care about you, your well being and the things that matter to you, it is one of the most obvious signs that he doesn’t love you anymore. By just taking you for granted, he thinks that no matter what you do, you will always be there and put up with his crap.

He thinks that you love him and that you will forgive him for neglecting you all the time, while he gives all his attention to other women. Remember, that’s not the way a man in love would behave in front of his partner, so make sure that you talk to him about the possible problem.

Your partner won’t their lesson until you show them that they can’t toy with you because you are in a relationship with them. Let them know that you deserve the same love and respect you give them.

It’s one thing when someone criticizes you to help you become better and stronger. That’s called constructive criticism. There is nothing mean or harmful in that. Actually, you will have no problems discerning whether someone is criticizing you for your own good or just to hurt you.

If your partner is constantly up your business about things you cannot change, like your looks or your personality, and if he or she doesn’t let go even after telling him or her that they are hurting and insulting you, then their words are actually designed to undermine you.

It’s a common tactic that men and women who don’t have the guts to break something off on their own use to get you to leave first. That’s how they can blame everything on you later on when you leave.

When partners don’t see each other for a while, they rush into each other’s arms and cuddle for a while when they finally reunite with each other. That is love. You are equally happy to see your partner, whether you have been apart two weeks or two months.

If your partner acts indifferent when you return home from a long trip, then your relationship is under serious threat of falling apart. Sometimes the signs are even more obvious that your partner was happier when you weren’t around.

If your partner is unhappy when you come back home from a trip that took away from home for weeks or months, that is a sign that your partner doesn’t love you anymore.

What do you do if these signs are right and your partner or spouse doesn’t love you anymore? First, it’s important to realize that people change. While the man or woman you are living with may have been all charming and sweet at the beginning of the relationship, he or she can transform into a completely different person over the years.

Just know that it is better if you find out that your husband or wife doesn’t love you sooner rather than later, instead of being in that relationship for the rest of your life unhappy and bitter.

When you realize your marriage isn’t what it was supposed to be, it will be much easier to talk to your partner about the issues you are having and then sort them out like decent human beings.

Then if you can’t reach consensus, try therapy. Maybe you need someone to help you communicate with each other in order to solve your problems. If that doesn’t work either, then it’s done and dusted: go your separate ways.

Re: How to know your partner doesn’t love you anymore (1)

There are times in the life of a married couple that emotional love rescinds. The reasons could be psychological, financial and physical. This is when commitment in the union is tested. Couples are expected to rise above the immediate.

Luckily for us in this clime, we have stronger reasons to stay in it unlike the western world. Fondness for a partner should not be limited. The extended family ties, membership of a church and social clubs could be of assistance whenever romance takes a downturn.

Once a relationship has degenerated into an abusive one, l strongly believe that it can still be salvaged. A partner that leaves home without recourse to check on the other person is courting trouble. Someone must be bold enough to either ask questions or explain. Expecting your partner to read between the lines is total disrespect. Confusion will set in and the children will become victims.

High level of tolerance is required to navigate trying times. Walking away might be the best option but it can still reoccur in a new relationship. There is no one stop solution to marriage problems. Couples must not take each other for granted.

-Femi Oni

Kate, after going through your piece, I find it logical that you would have advised on tolerance and patience, that is why experience is always the best teacher in marriage. Some marriage go like that for a long time before they find their rhythm back, it does not go the way of your quick solutions.

It is better to work on the man or woman with trust in God, and gain them back, except on life threatening issues, even at that there could still be a redeeming grace, please stop your analysis to result of telling them to move on with their lives thanks.

-Rev. Lawrence

Women are the causes of their marriage dysfunctions because most of them try to control their husbands about because they believe they are equals at home especially when they have given to male children.

Some women nag too much which may prompt their spouses to look outside for other women while some of them were imposed on theirs husband who don’t love them or have serious relationships with them before marriage. Kate, keep on educating us.

-Benrose Ikenwachukwu, Kogi

When someone lacks care and love in their relationship and communication is almost non-existent, it is clear that some things have gone wrong. I think it is lack of understanding and immaturity that is affecting some men when it comes to relationships.

-Onuoha Onyi, Lagos

Ours is a society where men and women allow children, money, societal influence and societal norm which they consider important to blind their eyes and becloud their sense of reasoning when it comes to noticing the signs of decline of love in their relationships. Many men and women are suffering in silence, their health impaired and some even die because they find themselves in loveless marriages. Thanks so very much for your eye-opening write up.

-Pastor Stephen, Abuja