As part of her efforts to encourage healthy living and improve the health status of people around her, the delectable Convener of Arise Walk For Life, Dr Siju Iluyomade has drawn out scores of top Nigerian women including some first ladies to this year edition of Arise Walk for Life. In its 12th edition, this year’s walk was bigger despite very strict restrictions due to rampaging coronavirus. So many people across the world harkened to Dr. Iluyomade’s call to have the walk in clusters in their various locations instead of the regular convergence and walk as a whole. And the result was more people joined in the walk held simultaneously in the early hours of Saturday, 17 October across many parts of the world including Lagos, Nigeria; France; Philippines; United States; United Kingdom; and Mauritius.

Tagged #StayingAlive, the Convener, Dr Iluyomade alongside her ever supportive husband, Pastor Idowu Iluyomade of the RCCG City of David Parish led the Bourdillon, Lagos Cluster with other dignitaries including wife of Ogun State Governor, Mrs Bamidele Abiodun; Former First Lady of Cross River, Mrs Onari Duke; wife of Chairman of Daar Communication, Mrs Moji Dokpesi among others to walk around Ikoyi and environs. Former Super Eagles stars like Peter Rufai, Taribo West and Jonathan Akpoborire also teamed up with Iluyomade to add more side attraction to the day. In another part of the state, the wife of Lagos State Governor, Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu and wife of the Deputy Governor, Mrs Oluremi Hamzat led the walk along Marina area of Lagos Island with some wives of members of the State Cabinet. Also joining the Walk is wife of Kebbi State Governor, Dr Zainab Bagudu along with her aides in the State capital; Minister For Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen also led a cluster in Abuja to Walk for Life as they also observed the COVID-19 protocol. This year edition —which preludes the yearly Arise Women Conference that will be held on 31 October, both virtually and also at the City of David Church Auditorium— also witnessed Arise Boat Cruise to spice up the day.