Undoubtedly, the highest convergence of prominent female technocrats and iconic business women in Nigeria will be witnessed this weekend at the 11th edition of Arise Women’s Conference put together by quintessential lawyer and Convener of Arise Women Initiative, a faith-based Non-Governmental Organisation, Dr. Siju Iluyomade. The annual event which is strategically designed to educate, empower majorly the womenfolk in the society will be held inside the popular Reedemed Christian Church of God, City of David, in Victoria Island, Lagos. With huge momentum and great anticipation already gathering ahead of this year’s conference which holds today Saturday, Siju, who is also the wife of Senior Pastor of the City of David Parish, Idowu Iluyomade, has invited top female dignitaries across the country as speakers and special guests to grace this year’s edition which is tagged “Bloom”. Leading the pack is the First Lady of Lagos State, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu. She will be hosting other wives of governors including Erelu Bisi Fayemi of Ekiti State, her Edo State counterpart, Mrs Besty Obaseki; Ogun State first lady, Mrs Bamdele Abiodun; present and former first ladies of Kwara State, Mrs Olufolake Abdulrasaq and Mrs Omolara Omolewa Ahmed. Also on the roll call are Honourable Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen; and Mrs Salamotu Gbajabiamila, wife of Speaker of House of Representatives who will also be joined by distinguished board room gurus like Mrs. Ibukun Awosika, Chairman of First Bank Nigeria and Dr Stella Okoli of Emzor Pharmaceutical Ltd among others.

This year’s conference, which is coming after the successful empowerment programme for over 1000 individuals, will also attract thousands of participants who will be offered free medical checkups at the ceremony.