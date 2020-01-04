Siju, the delectable woman of influence and character, has over the years become a rallying point to adding

value to the women folk in Nigeria. Her Arise Team has had a successful human capital development and empowerment programmes for over 10,000 less privileged people, especially women, in the society. In 2019, she created a significant impact in the lives of the needy. Hence, in the year 2020, the Pastor’s wife, who is also a notable Corporate Lawyer, is already planning to increase her humanitarian and charity activities not only in Lagos and Abuja—where their activities presently concentrate on— but also in many parts of the North where a lot needed to be done.

It would be recalled that in 2019, there were various successful empowerment activities including the Arise Vocational & Skills Acquisition Programme in Lagos, Arise Health Walk and Arise Women Conference. The fashion-conscious woman also led her team to Abuja where they adopted two villages —Dafara and Kabusa— and blessed the communities with multi-million naira projects such as new boreholes and enlisting hundreds of women into Arise Women Farmers’ Foundation while the team also distributed over 10,000 different items including bags of rice, school bags, soaps, buckets and back-to-school items for the kids.