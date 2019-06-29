One aspect of Dr. Siju Iluyomade, wife of Pastor Idowu Iluyomade of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), City of David Parish, Victoria Island, Lagos, has always attracted attention with her style. The gorgeous but spirit-filled woman is renowned for her soigné and love for dripping jewelries and shoes. She was once quoted to have said that she owns a large collection of designer wears and ornaments. Evidently, the statement is not an exaggeration, as her fashion leaves a lot of people in awe. However, this preacher’s wife is not all about bijouterie or self-conceited. Dr. Siju also has a passion for womenfolk and things that would elevate them. Inspired by her dream to encourage and equip today’s woman, Siju floated the Arise Women, a faith-based Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), committed to accelerating nation-building through the empowerment of women in the society. Through this platform, Siju has helped thousands of women at the grassroots to access free medical care and to educate them on the promotion of good health. Long known to have nurtured charitable hopes, Siju institutionalized Handmaidens Women In Leadership Series, HWILs, to build intentional leaders. Through the platform, professional and career women are equipped with critical skills and invaluable networking resources for growth through shared stories. It utilises conferences, workshops, and seminars to showcase women leaders in the society and to facilitate an environment for other women to be galvanized into action from their experiences. The maiden edition was held in 2016 and two other editions have run successfully. The 2019 edition of the Leadership Series was held on Tuesday, June 25. The massive Eko Convention Centre in Victoria Island, Lagos, was filled to capacity with thousands of women, young ladies and female students as participants. They all converged for the annual special event which had heads of blue chip companies, intelligentsia, and business magnates as special guests.

With the theme: ‘Leading Women Building Legacies’, Siju, an accomplished women’s right and gender equality advocate, believes that there are many obstacles on the way of women focused on building legacies. But it is time that they stood up for themselves.

United States-based Nigerian-born renowned hematology oncologist and Walter Palmer Distinguished Professor in Medicine and Human Genetics at the University of Chicago, Dr. Olufunmilayo Olopade, opened the floodgate of the seminal discourse as the keynote speaker. On the panel to continue sharing their stories are other accomplished women including Prof. Sade Ogunsola, Prof Enase Okonedo, Bolanle Austen-Peters, Funke Bucknor-Obruthe, Dorothy Atake, TY Bello, Morin Desalu, Joke Silva, Kofo Akinkugbe, Adesua Onyenokwe and Yimika Adeboye, managing director of Cadbury Nigeria, who gave an inspiring closing remark. “Our objective is to challenge more women to take on the position of responsibilities in line with scriptural principle and to ensure that we impact out homes, businesses and societies positively in growing our nation,” said Siju. There were also in attendance first ladies of Lagos, Ogun and Edo States, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, Mrs. Bamidele Abiodun and Mrs. Betsy Obaseki, respectively, as well as Mrs. Salamatu Gbajamiala, the wife of the Speaker, House of Representatives. They all gave rousing and inspiring speeches that moved the participants.

For those who have been a part of Siju’s eventful life, particularly the City of David’s women congregation, they would agree that they have learnt a few tricks from the mother of three. Siju, 55, is a lawyer by profession with over 30 years post call experience and has been in legal practice with her husband Idowu Iluyomade since 1987, as a Founding Partner in their firm, Iluyomade and Co.