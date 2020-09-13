Nigerian Grammy-winning recording artiste and talking drum guru, Sikiru Adepoju has concluded arrangement to drop yet another single titled, Goin’ Somewhere. This is coming ahead of his Riddim Doctors project’s much anticipated debut album. And the release date is September 24.

The third of a nine-track album, Goin’ Somewhere comes barely a month after the artiste dropped Take Me Home, Country Roads – a vibrant remake of John Denver’s iconic song of the same title.

All works are off his ỌPẸ (Gratitude) album, powered by the Riddim Doctors Project, to be released officially via MansMark Records across all digital platforms and Compact Disc outlets this month. Already, Goin’ Somewhere is available across all digital music stores including Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes Store, and Amazon Music.

The song begins with Sikiru Adepoju and it flows from there – Zakir Hussain (Tablas) and Sikiru Adepoju (Dundun) spontaneously lays the foundation (on the second take) for Giovanni Hidalgo (congas) to creatively finish in one take, leading to the construction of this living drum-machine taking-off unfettered, into the 21st century. Keyboards and steel drum colour this speedy musical vehicle, belching thunder, stirred up by lightning hands! The final output is a music credit for Sikiru Adepoju, Giovanni Hidalgo, Zakir Hussain, Femi Ojetunde and Douglas Val Serrant.