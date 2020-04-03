With today’s release of his debut single, Rabiu Ayoade Abiola aka SIL is now set for a collabo with a popular Nigerian musician.

The single, Body, was released online after several attempts to get a record deal like some other young talents proved abortive.

Though, all plans are geared towards his collaboration with one of the raves of the moment, SIL is not ready to let the cat out of the bag for now. “I am already working on a remix of Body, and set to shoot a video for it and then drop another single from my EP. The EP is going to be a bang. My producer, Kingpin, will ensure that happens”, he said.

On his inspiration for Body, which he wrote himself, SIL disclosed that the debut “is a song that appreciates the beauty and physique of African women. It speaks about black African woman’s gorgeousness, sexiness and carriage among others.”