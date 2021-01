Former sales manager of Eternit Limited Sapele and prominent community leader of Ezihe in Mbano, Imo State, Mr. Silas Abosi would be buried tomorrow.

Abosi, 71, who died in October 2020 after a brief illness will start his journey back to mother earth with a service of songs in Mbano on January 4 in his home town.

He is survived by children and numerous relations among them, Mrs. Ugonna Ofulue, daughter and Mr. Emeka Abosi, son.