Silky Touch Emporium, the leading luxury goods purveyor in the country, is marking its 35th anniversary this month.

The company which started out with its humble background on Olowu Street in the hearts of Ikeja, had grown in leaps and bounds, spreading its tentacles with branches on Allen Avenue, Ikeja, Victoria Island, Port Harcourt and Abuja today.

According to the MD/CEO/ Chairman of the company, Mr Victor Okolie: ” We are celebrating with a bumper package for customers, as it would be offering 35 per cent discount on all items in stock This is our own way of giving back and showing appreciation to our loyal customers who have been consistent with us over the years. We really appreciate them.

The sales promotion begins from April 8 till April 30, 2019 at Silky Touch outlets in Lagos and Abuja.